‘New Coke’ returns! What does it taste like?

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Coca-Cola company has resurrected a controversial drink from 1985- ‘New Coke’.

The beverage giant brought back the soda to promote the third season of ‘Stranger Things.’

In an effort to reverse slumping sales, Coca-Cola introduced an entirely new formula in 1985. Many consider that decision one of the biggest marketing flops in U.S. history.

It was a widely derided disaster and after just 79 days, the new formula was dropped and ‘Coca-Cola Classic’ returned to shelves.

In honor of Stranger Things, Coca-Cola opened the safe and recreated the formula of New Coke. The third season of the show takes place in 1985.

John Rogers and Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth got an opportunity to sample the drink.

It has a distinctly different flavor than Coca-Cola classic. It is sweeter with a clearly different bouquet of spices.

John Rogers described that the taste lies somewhere between Coke and Pepsi. He compared it to a cheap generic cola.

“If you really like Coke, you’re probably not going to like this,” said Ed Bloodsworth.

‘New Coke’ is only back for a limited time. If you’d like to try it yourself, you can click on this link.