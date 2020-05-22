Breaking News
Netflix to start canceling inactive members accounts

TAMPA (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Have you ghosted your Netflix account? If so the subscription service might be the one giving you the old, “it’s not you, it’s me” line.

Netflix says it will start asking its inactive users if they want to keep their membership.

If they don’t want it, or if they don’t respond, the company will automatically cancel their service. Netflix says it will ask people who haven’t watched anything for 12 months since they first subscribed.

Netflix officials say it’s an effort to prevent people from paying for something they’re not using.

Netflix will start sending out emails or in-app notifications this week, inactive accounts represent less than half of one percent of their overall member base.

Netflix is coming off one of its strongest quarters ever, which saw its subscriber base surge as the coronavirus pandemic forced people to stay at home…and “chill.”

