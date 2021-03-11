LIVE NOW /
Netflix may crack down on password sharing

This illustration picture shows the US Online Streaming giant Netflix logo displayed on a tablet in Paris on February 18, 2019. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

TAMPA (NBC) -Netflix is cracking down on account password sharing according to a spokesman for the streaming company.

Netflix is trying out a new policy with some customers if you are letting someone use your account password, when they log on they may get a message that reads:

“If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.”

According to a spokesman, netflix tries “Hundreds” of tests a year with select customers.

“This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. The company’s terms of service say accounts “may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.”

According to the company, the trial may not lead to a larger crackdown around password sharing.

The test could be applied for account security as well as sharing passwords.

Before you panic: The new feature is just a test, and it’s rolling out to a limited number of users who watch on the Netflix TV app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

