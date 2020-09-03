Nebraska man’s passionate rant on boneless chicken wings goes viral

LINCOLN, Neb. (WFLA/CNN Newsource) – A man’s passionate rant regarding boneless chicken wings is going viral Wednesday night.

Ander Christensen is calling on city officials in Lincoln, Nebraska to take action to rename the popular food, and the plea was captured on video during public comment at a city council meeting.

“Boneless chicken wings? Unless you’re going to strap those things to the side of a jet, you cannot call them a ‘wing.’ They’re a chicken tender with sauce. Saucey nugs, at best,” Christensen said.

“I knew whatever he was going to say was going to be interesting, to say the least,” Roy Christensen, the father of bone-in chicken wing advocate, as well as a Lincoln city council member said.

“The thing I like most about it is he did the whole thing with a straight face.”

Public figures from across the country are tweeting in favor of Ander’s movement, but some big wing business are going against it.

“I’m not in the pocket of big chicken. There are big companies, big wing companies, I’m not going to use there name, but have actively put out ‘wanted’ signs for me, for saying slander,” Ander said.

Ander is not stopping with local officials, as he wants to take his movement nationwide.

“I am going to start a committee to check the prospects of running for president. Because, we need a candidate that’s bi-partisan that people can get behind.”

