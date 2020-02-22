Nearly 100-year-old house wrongly torn down by demolition company

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (CNN) – When you go to tear down a house… It’s probably a good idea to triple check the address.

That’s what one Texas company is learning after it demolished the wrong house!

A crew tore down a 97-year-old house on the same street as the one that was actually supposed to be demolished.

The company’s owner says the home didn’t have any numbers on it — and if there were numbers on the curb they were covered by water and debris from recent rain.

Workers saw the house was empty, had no plumbing or electrical, was missing a foundation, and had no gas meter.

So they figured it was the right place.

Some neighbors suspected something was off.

Neighbor Zach Basich remembers, “I was pulling up just as the bulldozer and wrecking crew was getting out of here. Didn’t think much of it just thought another permanent demolition in the neighborhood.”

The house is actually owned by a man who lives in California who inherited it from a friend who died three years ago and was planning to renovate it.

He says he wants to be compensated for both the value of the house and its sentimental value.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Hillsborough deputies arrest 2 men in computer scheme that targeted victims across US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough deputies arrest 2 men in computer scheme that targeted victims across US"

Medical marijuana dispensaries broken into in Clearwater, one at 4:20 a.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical marijuana dispensaries broken into in Clearwater, one at 4:20 a.m."

Security footage shows medical marijuana dispensary break-in

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security footage shows medical marijuana dispensary break-in"

Coronavirus Concerns: University of Tampa cancels study abroad trip to China

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Concerns: University of Tampa cancels study abroad trip to China"

How to be prepared for when an earthquake hits

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to be prepared for when an earthquake hits"

Ashley Moody on Trooper Bullock's death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ashley Moody on Trooper Bullock's death"

Weather for Friday, Feb. 22 night and into Saturday, Feb. 22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather for Friday, Feb. 22 night and into Saturday, Feb. 22"

Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training"

Father shot and killed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Father shot and killed"

Deadlocked jury leads to mistrial in Tampa Bay ice cream man double-murder case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadlocked jury leads to mistrial in Tampa Bay ice cream man double-murder case"

American Freedom Distilliery

Thumbnail for the video titled "American Freedom Distilliery"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss