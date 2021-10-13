Nearly 100 rattlesnakes found in California home

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Santa Rosa woman called Sonoma County Reptile Rescue on Oct. 2 to retrieve over 90 snakes found in her home.

Director of Sonoma County Reptile Rescue Al Wolf went to the woman’s home the following day to retrieve the snakes.

Wolf went underneath the house where he found the first snake, then the second snake, and a third. He later encountered baby snakes.

The snakes were identified as Northern Pacific Rattlers, which are considered one of the most deadly snakes in Northern California.

There was an active den underneath the woman’s house, according to Wolf. The snakes were having babies and have been there for quite some time.

It took almost four hours to retrieve 59 babies and 22 adult snakes.

Wolf made another two trips to site and found another 11 snakes.

The Santa Rosa woman said she doesn’t want to be identified because she doesn’t want neighbors to panic.