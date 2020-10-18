NBA star Dwayne Wade accidentally photobombs couple’s engagement photos

Viral News

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – And now for a “Happily Ever After” featuring former NBA star Dwayne Wade.

Ryan Basch was down on one knee in front of his now-fiancée Katie Ryan on Rosewood Miramar Beach in Southern California when the three-time NBA champion accidentally photobombed the proposal.

The series of Instagram photos show Wade taking a sunset stroll then putting his hand on his heart in awe when he realized what he was witnessing.

He then decided to join in on the couple’s photo shoot.

Wade responded to Basch’s Instagram post, “It was dope to witness you guys’ love! I need y’all marriage to work, it’s now on my conscious.”

Talk about a slam dunk ending to this fairy tale love story.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss