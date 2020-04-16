Natural Light to hold worldwide commencement on Facebook Live

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Due to the coronavirus, countless graduates this year missed out on a hard-earned rite of passage: commencement.

Graduation ceremonies across the nation and world are cancelled.

That’s why Natural Light Beer is holding a worldwide commencement on Facebook Live for the class of 2020 next month.

The event is for all college graduates over the age of 21, from all cities, states and schools.

It’s set for May 14 at 7 p.m. eastern.

The worldwide commencement will feature a variety of guests, including Stephen A. Smith, Mark Cuban and Jane Lynch.