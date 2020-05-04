Breaking News
Reopening Florida: What is Phase 1 & when does it start?

National Star Wars Day falls on May 4

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – It’s going to be a great week for Star Wars fans!

Not only will there be a new release, but National Star Wars Day is on May the fourth.

The holiday is a pun on the phrase “May The Force Be With You” and was started by fans.

Large events and parties will likely be limited this year due to the pandemic but don’t worry. On May the fourth, Disney+ is debuting a new eight-part docu-series called, “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.”

It’s a behind-the-scenes look at how the popular “Mandalorian” series was created, including interviews and never-before-seen footage.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss