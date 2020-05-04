National Star Wars Day falls on May 4

(CNN) – It’s going to be a great week for Star Wars fans!

Not only will there be a new release, but National Star Wars Day is on May the fourth.

The holiday is a pun on the phrase “May The Force Be With You” and was started by fans.

Large events and parties will likely be limited this year due to the pandemic but don’t worry. On May the fourth, Disney+ is debuting a new eight-part docu-series called, “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.”

It’s a behind-the-scenes look at how the popular “Mandalorian” series was created, including interviews and never-before-seen footage.

