National Lipstick Day means free cosmetics for everyone

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Lipstick lovers are celebrating National Lipstick Day Monday.

The annual celebration honors one of the beauty industry’s oldest and most beloved cosmetic products.

Keep your eye out for freebies as several stores and cosmetic lines are celebrating ‘National Lipstick Day’ by giving away free lipstick or offering great deals.

MAC Cosmetics is giving away free full-size lipstick with any $25 purchase on July 27-29.

Other stores and brands giving away free lipstick or offering great deals include Urban Decay, Huda Beauty, Anastasia Beverley Hills, ColourPop, Target and Macy’s.

