Myrtle Beach Jeep owners start GoFundMe page for Dorian victims

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WYFF, NBC News) – People claiming to be the owners of the infamous red Jeep that got stuck on a South Carolina beach during Hurricane Dorian are raising money. But, it’s not for a new set of wheels like you might expect.

Instead, they are asking for donations for the Bahamas which was devastated by the storm.

On the GoFundMe page, the owners write, “In honor of the red Jeep, we will be donating all funds to UNICEF to help with the disaster relief in the Bahamas.”

The Jeep instantly became a viral sensation. However, the owner says despite what many have been saying, it was all an accident to begin with. She said the car became stuck after a cousin borrowed it and drove it onto the beach to take a video of the sunrise.

So far the owners have raised $1,170 of the $10,000 goal set.