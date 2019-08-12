Museum features reimagined modern Barbie Dream House

BIRMINGHAM, AL. (NBC News) – Birmingham’s Museum of Art in Alabama opened a new exhibit with a life-sized Barbie Dream House.

“Barbie – Dreaming of a Female Future” takes a closer look at Barbie in the context of modern issues.

A design team of two sisters and all women designers brought the re-imagined dream house to life.

Barbie has been a part of pop culture for 60 years.

The museum curator says the exhibit celebrates the imagination and ambition Barbie inspires, but it also acknowledges the doll’s role in unrealistic and sometimes limited perceptions of beauty.

The exhibit opened Saturday.