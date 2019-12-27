Mrs. Clause gives birth to baby boy on Christmas Day

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Mr. and Mrs. Clause are officially the proud parents of a beautiful baby boy!

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center took to Twitter to share the announcement, which of course included some holiday humor given the couple’s last name.

Through one foggy Christmas Eve and into Christmas morning, Mrs. Clause had a baby on Christmas Day at UPMC Horizon.



Amanda and Randy Clause welcomed baby Lorenzo Luciano Clause, 7 lbs, 11 oz, into the world eight days early on Dec. 25 at 9:47 a.m. pic.twitter.com/egfTB4i9zJ — UPMC (@UPMCnews) December 26, 2019

