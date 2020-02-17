Mother calls 911 for formula; police come to the rescue

LONE PEAK, Utah (NBC) – Officers in Utah answered a mother’s call for help when she needed baby formula. 

Shannon Bird made the call around 2 a.m on Jan. 28 when she needed formula for her 6-week old baby after she was unable to nurse. 

With her husband out of town and four other children at home, Bird had no way to get to the store.  

Officers with Lone Peak Police responded, accidentally bring the mom a gallon of milk. Then they headed to Walmart to get the formula.  

Bird says she didn’t expect the officers to buy the food themselves, but thanked them for helping her that night.  

“I had never been that frantic. Like what do you do? Thank you for helping people in situations where they can’t help themselves in emergencies,” says Bird. 

“It’s been about protect and serve. This is part of the serve. We are here to serve the public,” Lone Peak Police Officer Dave Ventrano said.

