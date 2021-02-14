Mississippi woman decorates house for Valentine’s Day

(NBC) – A woman in Long Beach, Mississippi, never passes up an opportunity to put on a festive display.

On the corner of Cleveland Avenue and E. 2nd Street in Long Beach, sits a world of pink, hearts and glitter that will instantly put you in the Valentine’s spirit.

Alrie Poillion always decorates her pink home for Valentine’s Day. However, this year, she’s added something that will light up the night, displaying a little bit more love.

“I just wanted to do something pink because it’s my favorite color – of course I live in a pink house so – but anyway, I just wanted to do something pink and pretty and big out there so when people drove by, they could see it, maybe make them smile a little bit, you know?” Poillion said.

The elaborate decorations have caught the eyes of passersby and have started to show up on social media.

“It’s been really awesome. Like some people on Facebook posted a picture and all of that then a friend of mine would send me like all the comments and I just couldn’t – I’m overwhelmed by it,” she said.

Valentine’s Day isn’t the only holiday Poillion decorates for. She also decorates her pink house, or as some people call it “the flamingo house,” for Christmas, Easter, and Fourth of July.

“I try to do something if I’m not busy, do something really special around the holidays, like the Fourth of July and all that stuff,” she said.

Ever since Poillion moved into her home and painted her house pink nearly two decades ago, she has had visitors stop to capture a picture with the Barbie-esque house.

“They had the kids out there and taking pictures and I was like well do you want me to get a group shot and I took a group shot of everybody. So, it just makes me feel good and that’s another thing that inspires me, not only for Valentine’s Day but just every season. Because it’s a busy corner right here and I just like to do things like that,” she said.

With St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, Poillion is already thinking of ideas of how to transform her love-themed porch into a land of green with a touch of pink, of course.