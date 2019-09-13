Mini horse, goose who are best friends get adopted from SPCA together

BUCKS COUNTY, PA (CNN) — In Pennsylvania, a mini horse and goose who get along like peas and carrots have a new home.

They’ve been adopted from the Bucks County SPCA.

New owners of the pair Nick and Maddie were really stoked to be at the SPCA — it was a big day.

One of the new owners said she got goosebumps when the two animals were handed off to her.

Goosebumps were fitting for the proud new owner of a goose and his mini horse best friend.

The human couple patiently packed up the animal couple and took them home.

By the next day, things were going well for Hemingway and Waffles.

“He’s having a great time,” Maddie said.