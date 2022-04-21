TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A video appeared to show former heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson punching a man several times while on a flight to Florida, according to a report.

The video, obtained by TMZ Sports, appeared to show Tyson punching the man several times in the face aboard a flight from San Francisco International Airport to Florida.

Sources close to Tyson told TMZ Sports the man was extremely intoxicated and would not stop provoking the boxer who was sitting one row ahead of him.

The witness said Tyson had taken a selfie with the man and patiently answered his questions.

Eventually, Tyson had enough of the man, and asked for space, the report added. When the man did not oblige Tyson’s request, the 55-year-old former heavyweight champ threw several punches at the man’s face. The witness said Tyson walked off the plane seconds later.

Pictures from the incident appeared to show the man with a bloodied forehead and a torn shirt.

Nexstar’s KRON4 reached out to San Francisco International Airport and the San Francisco Police Department for comment but has not heard back.

Tyson was in San Francisco for 4/20 festivities, KRON previously reported. He said he’d be “live and smoking” at Hippie Hill in Golden Gate Park to promote a new social media app, according to a press release.