Microsoft reveals Xbox Series X

by: Nicholas Erebia

(Courtesy of Xbox)

(WIAT) — Microsoft officially revealed their next-generation console, the Xbox Series X, during “The Game Awards” Thursday.

During the awards show, Microsoft released a trailer for the new console, showcasing its tower-based design. Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, appeared on stage to talk about the Series X, saying that it is the “fastest, most powerful Xbox,” and will “set a new bar for performance, speed, [and] compatibility.”

Spencer said developers are already working on new games for the highly-anticipated console. He also unveiled in-engine footage from the new game “Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.” Watch these reveals, and “The Game Awards” here.

Shortly after the Xbox Series X was revealed, Microsoft posted additional information about it on their website. Click here to read about the hardware specs, technical expectations, and what has arguably been the most requested feature from gamers: the future of backward compatibility.

