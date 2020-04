FILE – This May 11, 2019 file photo shows former first lady Michelle Obama during “Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama,” in Atlanta. Netflix says a documentary portrait of Michelle Obama titled “Becoming” will premiere on its streaming service next week. It chronicles her 34-city book tour in 2018-2019 for her memoir “Becoming.” (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA (CNN) – A documentary on Michelle Obama titled “Becoming” will premiere on Netflix next week.

The former first lady announced the anticipated May 6 release on Twitter Monday.

I’m excited to share that on May 6, @Netflix will release BECOMING, a documentary directed by Nadia Hallgren that shares the stories of the amazing people I met after the release of my memoir. During this difficult time, I hope you’ll find some inspiration and joy in this film. pic.twitter.com/fqsIbhXYeL — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 27, 2020

The documentary is based on experiences she had after writing her memoir, “Becoming.” which was released in the fall of 2018 and went on to sell more than 10-million copies.

Obama says the film will share the stories of the people she met after releasing her book.