Michael Douglas shares touching photo of dad on 103rd birthday

by: Tribune Media Wire

Posted:

Actor Kirk Douglas, center, gets a kiss from his son Michael Douglas, left, and Michael’s wife Catherine Zeta-Jones during his 100th birthday party at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Friday, Dec. 9. 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (WJW) – Actor Michael Douglas shared a touching photo of him and his father, Kirk Douglas, on his dad’s 103rd birthday.

Kirk Douglas turned 103 years old on Monday.

Michael Douglas wrote:

“Happy birthday Dad! You are a living legend and your entire family sends you all the love in their hearts! #KirkDouglas #103”

Michael Douglas’ wife, actress Catherine Zeta Jones, also shared a post, writing: “This guy on my knee, is 103!!!!! Happy Birthday Pappy!!! I love you with all my heart. 😘❤️”

