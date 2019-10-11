Memphis Zoo announces birth of jaguar cubs

MEMPHIS (WFLA/NBC) – A Tennessee zoo just grew by 8 feet! That’s right, a couple of jaguar cubs joined the country cat crew at the Memphis zoo.

These little ladies are at the doctors for their five-week check-up.

Doctors say the pair are puurr-fectly healthy — hitting all their milestones such as learning to jump and play!

The sisters are not only adorable, but the chief zoological officer says they’re important to preserving the jaguar population.

These are the first cubs born at the zoo since Cat Country opened in 1993.

The zoo will hold a naming contest in the coming weeks and then they will be available for public viewing.