Meet Puppy Bowl XVI’s 5 sweet pups with special needs

Viral News

by: NEXSTAR and WBTW Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (NEXSTAR/WBTW) – While the Chiefs and 49ers duke it out in this year’s Super Bowl, five dogs with special needs will be leaving it all on the gridiron in Puppy Bowl XVI.

Team Fluff and team Ruff will go head to head in the 16th annual Puppy Bowl, this year featuring 96 dogs from 61 shelters.

Among the dozens of hounds are five special pooches: Ferris, Kismet, Paprika, Filbert and Rooster.

Ferris

Ferris is a three-legged Labrador retriever mix from AHenZ57 Pet Rescue in De Soto, Iowa. The black and white 20-week-old dog “could really use a day off,” according to Ferris’ Puppy Bowl fun fact. Ferris joins team Fluff.

Ferris (Animal Planet)

Filbert

Filbert is a blind and hearing impaired Shetland Sheepdog mix. The 18-week-old hails from Double J Dog Ranch in Hauser Lake, Idaho. The sanctuary for dogs with special needs works to find them forever homes.

Filbert brings his talents and adorability to team Ruff.

Filbert (Animal Planet)

Rooster

Rooster, a “total chick magnet,” according to his profile, will be representing Team Fluff in the bowl game. The baby Bulldog-Staffordshire Terrier is 14 weeks old and has a cleft palate. Rooster is being cared for by Sanctuary Rescue in Virginia.

Rooster (Animal Planet)

Kismet

Kismet, a 3-month-old deaf Great Dane from Green Dogs Unleashed in Virginia, is “full of wonder and love,” according to the rescue’s Facebook page, and “enjoys long walks and cuddles on the couch.” While she’s respectful of the other dog’s at her foster home, she’s very interested in the cat – and the feeling  isn’t mutual.

Kismet will be playing for team Ruff.

Kismet (Animal Planet)

Paprika

Paprika is a hearing impaired Chihuahua mix found on the streets of Knoxville with his mother, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

“He’s super curious. He loves meeting new people. He loves meeting new animals. He was just always all over the place, very energetic,” Maggie Loveday assistant placement coordinator at Young-Williams Animal Center told the paper. “At first, he was really shy and scared about going outside, and once we were outside for just a moment, he would do this really cute thing where he would just run in circles.”

Paprika will be representing team Ruff during Puppy Bowl XVI, which airs 3 p.m. ET Sunday on Animal Planet.

Paprika (Animal Planet)

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Spring Hill deputy-involved shooting press conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Hill deputy-involved shooting press conference"

DCF employee arrested for hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition

Thumbnail for the video titled "DCF employee arrested for hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Clouds linger as showers clear out, cooler and drier air arrives tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Clouds linger as showers clear out, cooler and drier air arrives tonight"

Tampa international braces for effects of coronavirus after airlines cancel flights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa international braces for effects of coronavirus after airlines cancel flights"

William Walden booking video

Thumbnail for the video titled "William Walden booking video"

Largo mom thinks gym rapist might have something to do with her daughter's death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Largo mom thinks gym rapist might have something to do with her daughter's death"

Temple Terrace Mayor faces stern action from Florida Ethics Commission

Thumbnail for the video titled "Temple Terrace Mayor faces stern action from Florida Ethics Commission"

State records show Temple Terrace used bogus diploma for Gubernatorial appointment

Thumbnail for the video titled "State records show Temple Terrace used bogus diploma for Gubernatorial appointment"

Trump dedicates more resources to fight human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump dedicates more resources to fight human trafficking"

Help for veterans with Blue Water Navy Vietnam VA claims comes to Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help for veterans with Blue Water Navy Vietnam VA claims comes to Tampa Bay"

Hamilton montage video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamilton montage video"

Today Show gives Tampa man Super Bowl tickets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Today Show gives Tampa man Super Bowl tickets"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss