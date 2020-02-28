McDonald’s offering free Egg McMuffins on Monday

Breaking News
TAMPA (WFLA) – You can get a free Egg McMuffin at McDonald’s on Monday on the chain’s inaugural “National Egg McMuffin Day.”

It comes as the 50th anniversary of the Egg McMuffin approaches next year.

The Egg McMuffin was accidentally created in 1971 when a franchise owner tried to make eggs benedict.

To claim yours, you need to download the McDonald’s app and create an account and show up at a McDonald’s between 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. local time.

No purchase is necessary.

Wendy’s is launching its breakfast menu across the US on the same day.

