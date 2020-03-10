McDonald’s introducing Little Mac and Double Big Mac

TAMPA (CNN) – For years, you’ve known, and maybe munched on, the McDonald’s Big Mac. On Tuesday morning, the fast-food chain introduced a couple of alternatives to the popular hamburger.

The Little Mac and the Double Big Mac will be available nationwide on Wednesday, but only for a limited time at participating restaurants.

“For those days when you only need a lil’ bit of Big Mac love in your life,” is how the Little Mac, which contains one patty, was described.

“The Big Mac is more than a burger — over the past 50 years it has become an international icon and a consistent favorite for our fans,” said Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s vice president of menu innovation.

The Little Mac is similar to a McDonald’s single cheeseburger. It’s a single patty with special sauce and costs $2.29.

The Double Big Mac is, essentially, what the name says — a Big Mac with four beef patties, instead of two. It has 720 calories, 43 grams of fat and costs $5,49.

A regular-sized big mac costs $3.99.

