TAMPA (WFLA) – McDonald’s announced that fan-favorite Hi-C Orange Lavaburst is returning this year.

The non-carbonated drink had been a fan favorite for about 60 years before the fast-food chain removed it.

Y’ALL WE DID IT. Hi-C Orange is coming back 💥 pic.twitter.com/wIaUa6vzPZ — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 10, 2021

So when can you expect it at a restaurant near you? McDonald’s has created a special website where you can track when the drink arrives.

The roll-out is expected to be complete by June 2021.