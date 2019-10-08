Mattel unveils new Judge Barbie dolls

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – All rise, her Honor Barbie is headed into the courtroom!

Mattel is introducing ‘Judge Barbie’ complete with a traditional black robe and tiny gavel.

Judge Barbie comes in four different skin tones with four different hairstyles.

She’s also sporting a lacey white collar that looks a lot like the one supreme court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg wears.

She’s part of the “Career of the Year” line that has a mission to inspire girls.

The global head of the Barbie brand, Lisa McKnight, says only 33% of sitting U.S. state judges are women. She hopes the new doll will inspire girls to eventually increase that number.

Mcknight says she hopes girls will enjoy playing with the dolls and imagine themselves protecting the rights of others.