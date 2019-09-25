Marshalls launches first online store

(CNN) – More opportunities to bargain hunt are coming to a computer screen near you.

Discount store Marshalls is launching a website for the first time.

The store’s rotating inventory and slashed prices on name brand apparel and home products have kept its more than 1,000 physical locations popular among shoppers.

The treasure hunt appeal of its stores has been a bright spot in retail as many businesses in the sector continue to fail or decline.

Marshalls hopes to duplicate that experience online with a simliar mix of merchandise and returns that can be made online or at its stores.

The store’s parent company also owns T.J. Maxx, which has had an online store for several years, and Home Goods.

Its stock is up 25 percent for the year.

