March 6 celebrates National Oreo Cookie Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Get ready to dunk or twist on Friday. That’s because it’s National Oreo Cookie Day!
The Oreo was invented by food scientist Sam J. Porcello for what is now Nabisco in 1912.
More than 450 billion Oreos have been sold around the world since then and it’s said to be the most popular cookie in the US.
