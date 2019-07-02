Man throws birthday party for 3-month-old pothole

(KCTV/WFLA) – After three months of looking at a pothole, a man in Waldo, Missouri turned his frustration into celebration and threw it a birthday party.

For months, Frank Sereno said he’s complained about the problems on his street.

“The asphalt is completely degraded,” he told KCTV. “It’s just a symptom of our deteriorating road conditions.”

But when no one came to fix the problem, he decided it was time to try something new.

“I’m going to have a celebration for Pothole,” Sereno said. “I got some cake, lit a candle and had a little birthday party for Pothole. He seemed thrilled with the idea.”

Sereno shared video of the celebration on Facebook, much to the amusement of his neighbors.

“I didn’t sing to him,” he noted. “It was too hot out.”

When Sereno spoke to the news station, city workers were a few blocks away, filling in some of the cracks that formed over the winter, some of which are several inches deep.

“Our crews are out on all the districts working through the 311 backlog,” Maggie Green, a spokesperson for public works, said.

Green claims rain has interfered with road repairs this spring, but that crews are making a push during the recent stretch of sunshine.

“I’m extremely excited to see it filled,” Taylor Kruh said. “It’s been a fight.”

“I’m glad to see them because there’s three on this block that are terrible,” said Kay Gallardo.

Sereno hopes they’ll visit his street soon, before he makes another trip to the baker.

“I think this has to be more of a priority to the city,” he said.

