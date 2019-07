TAMPA (WFLA) – A North Carolina man had a prime idea for his wife’s birthday.

Waylon Mcguire decided to surprise his Amazon-loving wife with one of her favorite things!

No, it’s not an Amazon Prime package but it sure looks like one!

That’s because it’s a cake decorated like a delivery box.

They posted pictures on Facebook where it has racked up shares and likes.

The cake was created by Sweet Dreams bakery in North Carolina.