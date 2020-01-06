Man searching for family of baby found on VHS tape at Goodwill store

AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) — An Austin-area filmmaker is hoping to find the family of a baby whose first steps were recorded on a VHS tape he found inside a VCR at an area Goodwill store.

Jim McKay purchased a VCR from a Goodwill store in Cedar Park, just north of Austin. “It sat around in my house for a couple of months before I even turned it on,” he said.

When he did turn it on, not only did the VCR work, but there was a tape of a very special memory inside. It appears to be a family of a baby named ‘Tyre’ who is taking his first steps.

(Photo: Jim McKay via KTSM)

“Hopefully we can get this video out there and help find this family. I know for a fact that they would love to see this again,” McKay said.

The tape is titled “Tyre learns to walk” and is dated September 1994. Baby Tyre would be all grown up now, approximately 26-years-old.

The VCR is described as a Sharp VCRPlus+ and was purchased at a Goodwill store in north Austin.

Anyone with information on how to return the tape to Baby Tyree and his family, please contact Jim McKay at jim.simple@gmail.com. Please include “VHS” in the subject line.

LATEST STORIES:







