Man goes viral laughing hysterically at Trump supporter

TUCSON, Ariz. (WFLA/CNN) – A city council meeting in Tucson, Arizona got contentious Tuesday when the issue of immigration came up.

Residents showed up to let their leaders know how they felt about Tucson becoming a sanctuary city. Most people were there to support the move

However, one woman wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat got plenty of jeers from the crowd when she started yelling out against the idea.

She held up a cell phone and appeared to be recording her rant as one man sitting next to her just laughed hysterically while others taunted her

Police eventually stepped in and escorted her and another man out of the room.

The city council approved a measure that will let voters decide whether Tucson should become a sanctuary city in November.

It was required to do so after a group collected enough signatures for the initiative to appear on the ballot.

The video has been viewed on Twitter over four million times.