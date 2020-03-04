Man brings tuxedo-wearing llama to unamused sister’s wedding

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – An Ohio man is going viral for bringing a llama to his sister’s wedding.

The gag started five years ago when Mendl Weinstock says his sister Riva was talking about her future wedding in a car ride with friends.

Weinstock said if he had to go, he was bringing a llama with him.

Thinking it was a joke, Riva accepted his plans.

Fast forward five years and Mendl held up on the promise.

For $400, he rented a llama named Shockey and even had a custom tuxedo made for the animal.

Although the llama had to stay outside the wedding hall, Riva’s friend was in on the joke and placed two inflatable llamas at the sweetheart table.

Riva says her brother definitely made her wedding memorable, and that she’s already started planning her revenge.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas"

2019 River O' Green Timelapse

Thumbnail for the video titled "2019 River O' Green Timelapse"

Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns"

Hillsborough Co. Commission takes on coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. Commission takes on coronavirus"

Crash closes part of Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash closes part of Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa"

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

First responder convention in Tampa turns attention to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "First responder convention in Tampa turns attention to coronavirus"

Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death"

Father: 'Bradley was the glue for our family'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Father: 'Bradley was the glue for our family'"

New Coronavirus restrictions, screenings underway for cruise ship passengers at Port Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Coronavirus restrictions, screenings underway for cruise ship passengers at Port Tampa Bay"

coronavirus supplies

Thumbnail for the video titled "coronavirus supplies"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss