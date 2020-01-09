Man breaks into Taco Bell, cooks, takes a nap

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA (CNN) – A Georgia man took a cue from both the Grinch and Goldilocks when he broke into a fast-food restaurant last month.

The man climbed through a drive-thru window at an Atlanta-area Taco Bell very early on Christmas morning.

He turned on the fryers and whipped himself up a meal before napping on the restaurant’s floor.

About three hours later, he woke up and fled the store but not before making off with a laptop and tablet.

The Gwinnett County police are offering a reward for information on the brazen burglar.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss