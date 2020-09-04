MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis police arrested a man accused of calling 911 dozens of times Wednesday – on one occasion offering appetizers to the police dispatcher.
Court documents say Huu Nguyen has called 911 approximately 1,171 times since July 15 without having an emergency. Nguyen called the department’s emergency line 241 times on Sept. 1 and 32 times on Sept. 2, records show.
During one of the calls on Sept. 2, police say Nguyen asked dispatchers if they wanted to buy egg rolls and then hung up.
Police found Nguyen in a Memphis shopping center and took him into custody.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Professor admits she pretended to be Black during professional career
- ‘2020 mood’: Girl hailed as ‘icon’ for hilarious refusal to dance at first ever recital
- Saturday is a license-free saltwater fishing day in Florida
- Man arrested after calling 911, asking if dispatcher wanted to buy egg rolls
- Man finally captures perfect Clearwater sunset photo 3 years in the making