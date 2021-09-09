Lizzo pays it forward again, buys lunch for frontline workers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – She was 2019’s breakout music star known for hits such as ‘Truth Hurts’ and ‘Good As Hell’, and now Lizzo is using her success to help frontline workers through the continued pandemic.

The pop star is paying it forward to hospitals around the country, including the staff at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Mercy OKC enjoys lunch from Lizzo. Photo courtesy Mercy Hospital

“We are touched by Lizzo’s unsolicited act of generosity and compassion toward our frontline caregivers. The meals she donated provided physical and spiritual nourishment to more than 200 of our co-workers who care for our most critical COVID patients every day. These heroic professionals are physically and mentally exhausted and this show of support certainly provided much-needed encouragement.” Jim Gebhart, community president of Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City

Sandwiches, wraps, and more were delivered by Tropical Smoothie for the employees Wednesday.

Officials at INTEGRIS Health say the pop star treated their frontline workers at INTEGRIS Southwest Medical Center to lunch from Coolgreens.

Last year, the Grammy-winner bought lunch for the healthcare workers at hospitals around the country.

“I just wanted to say thank you, a thousand times thank you, for all of the hard work you guys have been doing during this pandemic. We are thinking of you, we are praying for you every day.”