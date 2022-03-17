TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A video of a 3-year-old Orlando girl’s first Irish dancing performance is going viral on social media.

In the video going viral, the pint-sized performer, Zoe, is seen dancing on stage in front of her older classmates passionately dancing, without missing a beat.

The 3-year-old takes classes at the Finnegan Academy of Irish Dance.

“Who doesn’t love a little child who is full of love and passion for something. It’s just her little face when she’s dancing,” her teacher, Amanda Finnegan told WESH.

Zoe’s mother, Meghan Surrell posted a clip of the performance on Instagram and is now fielding calls from talk shows and talent shows that want to book her daughter.

“All of a sudden, it just blew up. I have people asking when is she dancing next. They want to come see her. So I had to start her own Instagram page,” Surrell told WESH. “I think now the last time I checked it [the video] was over 5 million views.”