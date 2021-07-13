Lightning strikes golf ball in mid-air during Texas thunderstorm

SAN ANTONIO, TX (NBC) – Most golfers dream of the perfect strike on the ball. In Texas, that strike was electrifying.

The golfer was at a San Antonio driving range hitting into a storm that was in the area.

Shortly after his ball left the tee, it was hit by lightning while it was in the air. The bolt jolted the golfer backward in surprise.

As the video is slowed down you can see the moment when a streak of lightning hits the golf ball.

The once-in-a-lifetime shot has become a viral sensation.

Thankfully no one was injured in the incident.