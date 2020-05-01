LeBron James unveils ‘Space Jam 2’ logo

Breaking News
TAMPA (CNN) – NBA star LeBron James has revealed the title and logo for the new “Space Jam” movie.

On Thursday, James posted an Instagram story of him wearing a hat that featured the logo for the “Space Jam” sequel, in addition to the film’s title: “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” James also sent out a tweet that said “2021,” referring to the year the film will hit theaters.

Warner Brothers also released this new poster Thursday.

USA Today reports production took place last year for the sequel to the 1996 Michael Jordan movie.

According to a report from Pamela McClintock and Aaron Couch of the Hollywood Reporter last year, the film is set to release on July 16, 2021.

