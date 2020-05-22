Breaking News
Last ‘normal’ photo: People sharing photos from before coronavirus pandemic

Viral News

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One of the latest viral internet trends has social media users sharing the last “normal” photo they have on their phones, showing just how much life has changed since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The trend started earlier this month when BBC News asked readers to submit their last “normal” photo.

“We want to profile the last image you have on your phone from before everything changed. What’s the story behind the photo? What does it signify? Did you know what was about to happen?” the May 5 article reads.

The idea behind it was to show how much day-to-day life has changed across the world since the global pandemic sent much of the population into lockdown.

The BBC says it received hundreds of photos from people showing their “normal” life before the pandemic. They profiled 13 of the submissions in an article published last week. Photos they received included wedding parties, sporting events, family birthdays and final visits with loved ones before going into quarantine.

After the BBC posted its articles, people also started sharing their last normal photos on Twitter.

If you’d like to share your “last normal photo” with 8 On Your Side – or even your “first normal photo” as Florida starts to reopen – you can share them with us on Facebook or Twitter.

