Last ‘normal’ photo: People sharing photos from before coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One of the latest viral internet trends has social media users sharing the last “normal” photo they have on their phones, showing just how much life has changed since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The trend started earlier this month when BBC News asked readers to submit their last “normal” photo.

“We want to profile the last image you have on your phone from before everything changed. What’s the story behind the photo? What does it signify? Did you know what was about to happen?” the May 5 article reads.

The idea behind it was to show how much day-to-day life has changed across the world since the global pandemic sent much of the population into lockdown.

The BBC says it received hundreds of photos from people showing their “normal” life before the pandemic. They profiled 13 of the submissions in an article published last week. Photos they received included wedding parties, sporting events, family birthdays and final visits with loved ones before going into quarantine.

After the BBC posted its articles, people also started sharing their last normal photos on Twitter.

My #LastNormalPhoto from early March at agility school with Moro. Our agility center couldn’t afford their lease and just announced they’re closing because of all this mess. 😓 pic.twitter.com/fDrsOswAcI — Veronica Belmont (@Veronica) May 16, 2020

Last normal trip, traveling to AU and attended two #QAL #queen concerts in Feb. Few days after returning home we got the 1st US #COVID death in our city. Pic from Olympic Stadium in Sydney. https://t.co/7OleZG8tNg pic.twitter.com/cJHkM2Qrh3 — Cᴼᴄᴼᴼ (@cocooyau) May 17, 2020

What is the last photo you took at #CitiField in your camera roll? Let’s see it. #LastNormalPhoto 🤔📷 pic.twitter.com/MEUmaWcDtJ — Citi Field (@CitiField) May 19, 2020

People are sharing the #LastNormalPhoto on their phone — the last carefree snaps of life before quarantine. Of course mine is a selfie from the library on March 4th. Just 2 months ago. How can two months feel like a lifetime? And what will our world look like two months from now? pic.twitter.com/rJs8Cqhpi7 — Melissa Blake (@melissablake) May 17, 2020

I wanted to do the #LastNormalPhoto thing after seeing lots of happy pics of people spending time with friends, but mine is actually just a puddle that looked like a bird. pic.twitter.com/2OsemBHUZq — Celeste Labedz (@celestelabedz) May 17, 2020

If you’d like to share your “last normal photo” with 8 On Your Side – or even your “first normal photo” as Florida starts to reopen – you can share them with us on Facebook or Twitter.