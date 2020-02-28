Lakefront homes in New York turn into ‘housescicles’ due to strong freezing winds

HAMBURG, NY. (WFLA/NBC) – Cold temperatures in New York have created ice houses near Lake Erie.

The winter wonderland at Hoover Beach in Hamburg, due to the low temperatures and high winds and waves from Lake Erie, houses and trees have been completely encased in ice!

The thick layers of ice build-up have made some of the homes almost look like unusual sculptures.

With the high in Hamburg at 25 degrees on Friday and a low of 16 tonight.. It doesn’t look like the frozen houses will be thawing out anytime soon!