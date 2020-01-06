Krispy Kreme rolling out mini version of their classic donuts

TAMPA (CNN) – Krispy Kreme thinks its new product will help you keep your New Year’s resolution to eat a little better.

The donut chain announced it’s adding mini-donuts to the menu permanently.

The smaller donuts went on sale nationwide Monday.

Krispy Kreme says the “Original Glazed Mini” has less than 100 calories.

There are also smaller versions of Krispy Kreme’s classic donuts including Chocolate Iced Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles.

You can try the new treat for free during “Mini Mondays,” every Monday in January at participating Krispy Kreme stores from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.