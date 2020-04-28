Breaking News
Krispy Kreme offering strawberry glazed doughnuts for limited time

TAMPA (WFLA) – Krispy Kreme will be offering strawberry glazed doughnuts for a limited time.

Starting tomorrow, strawberry glazed doughnuts and strawberry cream filled doughnuts will be available at participating locations.

But strawberry lovers will have to act fast since the offer expires on May 1. 

The following Krispy Kreme locations in the Bay Area:

  • 3113 Kennedy Blvd in Tampa
  • 8425 N Florida Ave in Tampa
  • 2128 W Brandon Blvd in Brandon
  • 9100 4th St N in St.Petersburg
  • 4209 S Florida Ave in Lakeland

The company says two new fruity doughnuts will also debut in May.

Key lime glazed and key lime filled doughnuts will be offered at participating locations from May 5 to May 8.

Lemon glazed and lemon filled doughnuts will be offered at participating locations from May 12 to May 15.

