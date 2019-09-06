Krispy Kreme debuts pumpkin spice filled doughnut

Breaking News
Viral News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Doughnuts, cheesecake and pumpkin spice — that’s the magical combo Krispy Kreme is going for as Fall approaches.

Krispy Kreme is now selling pumpkin spice original glazed doughnuts and pumpkin spice original filled doughnuts.

Those feature pumpkin spice flavored cheesecake filling.

As if cheesecake filling wasn’t reason enough to try one out — they’re also offering a trade in program.

People can bring in other products deemed “pumpkin spice letdowns” — and trade them for a free pumpkin spice doughnut. They’re only available until Sept. 8.

Get them while you can!

