Krispy Kreme debuts 3 new dessert-themed donuts

TAMPA (NBC) – Krispy Kreme is introducing three new doughnuts inspired by some classic dessert favorites.
The flavors include coconut cake: a coconut flavored cake doughnut topped with cream cheese icing and shredded coconut.
Mississippi mud pie: a doughnut with chocolate filling, dipped in chocolate icing, and topped with cookie and graham crumbles and marshmallow drizzle.
And banana pudding: a doughnut filled with banana pudding and topped with vanilla wafer cookies.
These three doughnuts are available at participating locations through June 24.