MIAMI, FL – MAY 09: In this photo illustration, Krispy Kreme Donuts are seen on May 09, 2016 in Miami, Florida. JAB Holdings Company, announced it is acquiring Krispy Kreme Donuts in a deal valued at $1.35 billion. (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Krispy Kreme’s hot light sign will be extra bright on Friday.

The company is turning 83 this week and celebrating by bringing back its buy one, get one deal.

On Friday, anyone who buys a dozen donuts gets one dozen original glazed donuts for free.

The deal is available only for people ordering donuts via takeout or the drive-thru.