KFC unveils fried chicken and donut sandwich

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) – Chicken and waffles are so yesterday. KFC is introducing what they hope will be a new trend, chicken and donuts.

You can order the items as a sandwich, a chicken filet between two warm glazed donuts, or as a basket with your choice of tenders or bone-in chicken with a donut or two on the side.

Chicken and donuts sandwiches and baskets release nationwide on Monday but you don’t have much time!

They’ll only be available through March 16.

