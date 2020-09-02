Kentucky schools accused of ‘targeting law enforcement’ in quiz for 5th graders

(CNN) – A question on a fifth-grade quiz about Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake has sparked outrage online from the Kentucky Peace Officers Organization.

On Monday night, the Kentucky Peace Officers Organization posted a picture of the question on Facebook.

The first question asks, “What is the relationship between Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor?”

The first answer choice reads, “Both were victims of police violence, sparking protests against racial injustice.”

KPOA heavily criticized the question adding “we’ll be requesting a meeting soon.”

The organization’s president declined an on-camera interview, but sent a statement. It reads in part:

“While it is the responsibility of educational leaders to shape the future, it is not their right to do so in a manner designed to intentionally and negatively influence young minds and promote a political agenda.”

Ashlyn Reed was one of the people who engaged with KPOA’s post online. She believes both the question and answer are unbiased and professional.

“I’m not bothered by the question at all,” Reed said.

As the daughter of a police officer though, she sees why KPOA takes issue with it.

“I understand completely if you have your feelings hurt by that, especially if you have given your life to the force but you also have to be willing to adapt to the new world,” she said.

Meanwhile, Fayette County Schools says the Facebook post was out of context without the attached article.

In a statement, a spokeswoman said in part:

“Fayette County Public Schools is committed to helping students become civically engaged citizens who are wise consumers of digital media able to think critically about the world around them. That requires we address difficult topics and teach students to have civil conversations with people who have different points of view.”

This debate brings conversations from the public square into the classroom and raises the question, how do we all move forward together during a time fraught with divisiveness.

