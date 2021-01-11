LIVE NOW /
Ken Jennings' first episodes as 'Jeopardy!' guest-host air this week

Viral News

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, Ken Jennings, a cast member in the ABC television series “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time,” poses at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, in Pasadena, Calif. Jennings won his third match in the “Jeopardy!” “Greatest of all Time,” contest televised on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, an event that’s been a prime-time hit for ABC. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The first episode of “Jeopardy!”‘ hosted by Ken Jennings will air Monday night.

Jennings will be the first of what the show describes as “a series of interim guest hosts from within the ‘Jeopardy!’ family.” No additional hosts have been named at this time.

Jeopardy! Executive Producer Mike Richards said in a tweet: “Alex believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always said he wanted the show to go on after him. We will honor his legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved”

Trebek, 80, passed away back in November following a battle with pancreatic cancer. The final episode he hosted aired Friday.

Jennings won the “Jeopardy!” “Greatest of all Time” tournament and holds the record for most consecutive games won, 74, which totaled $2.52 million.

