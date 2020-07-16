K9 goes viral on how to properly wear your mask

Viral News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – A K9 in Wooster, Ohio has gone viral after teaching others how to properly wear a face mask.

K9 Lucky of the Wooster Police Department went through multiple attempts but showed in the end how to properly wear the mask.

The video has been viewed over 15,000 times.

Although Florida has not issued a mask mandate. Gov. DeSantis is encouraging Florida residents to wear face-covering when social distancing is not possible.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss