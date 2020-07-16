K9 goes viral on how to properly wear your mask

TAMPA (WFLA) – A K9 in Wooster, Ohio has gone viral after teaching others how to properly wear a face mask.
K9 Lucky of the Wooster Police Department went through multiple attempts but showed in the end how to properly wear the mask.
The video has been viewed over 15,000 times.
Although Florida has not issued a mask mandate. Gov. DeSantis is encouraging Florida residents to wear face-covering when social distancing is not possible.
